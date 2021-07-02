Tropical Storm Elsa Expected To Intensify

Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing to move quickly to the west-norhtwest. Some intensification is likely over the next few days as Elsa moves across the eastern Carribbean.

No local impacts are expected through the long holiday weekend. It is still too soon to determine what, if any impacts, may occur next week given the uncertainty of the long range forecast.

Complete details on Tropical Storm Elsa are in the updated graphics on this page.