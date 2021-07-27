Terry Grogan, III

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 65, Terry “Frank” Grogan III went to his eternal resting place in his home from natural causes. For the past decade, Frank courageously fought a rare, progressive, and debilitating disease. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a Christian. He will be greatly missed.

Frank is survived by his wife of 22 years, Anita Grogan; son, Spencer Grogan (Alison Grogan) of The Woodlands, TX; stepson, Gregg Wilson (Jann Kleeman) of Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren; and sister Jennifer Nott.

He was preceded in death by parents, Terry and Betty Grogan; brother, Spencer Grogan; sister, Cindy Glaze; and stepdaughter, Lori Lyn Wilson.

Frank was born on June 29, 1956, in Pensacola, FL. He graduated from J.M. Tate High School in 1975 and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Pensacola Junior College. He worked in many trades throughout his career including, 22 years at Flour, a reserve deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer with the Florida Department of Corrections, a business owner, and a variety of others.

He loved to spend time with family and friends. He found great joy in teaching children and young people about the outdoors and working with your hands. Frank loved the outdoors and spent most of his free time outside even as the disease progressed. His most beloved hobbies were hunting, fishing, and working in his shop.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Frank’s charity of choice – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.