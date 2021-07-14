Navy Federal Ranks Highest Ever On Computerworld’s Best Places To Work In IT List

Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 7 among large organizations on IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list. Remaining the only credit union on the list, this year marks Navy Federal’s highest ever spot in the Top 10 and seventh consecutive year to be recognized.

“Given what our team members have been through over the past year, this makes our ranking extra special,” said Tony Gallardy, Navy Federal’s chief information officer. “When we had to shift the majority of our workforce to working from home, our Information Services Department (ISD) and each of our business areas rallied together to make sure every team member had the technology they needed to safely do their job and continue to provide exceptional service to our members.”

In pre-pandemic times, Navy Federal’s workforce of more than 20,000 team members served military service members and their families through the credit union’s 24/7 operations campuses and network of more than 346 branches worldwide. When COVID-19 hit, the credit union’s focus on member service remained the same but team members’ home base shifted. In just two weeks, the ISD team moved most of its workforce to teleworking. This all happened while the credit union was also amid a five-year transformation strategy focused on evolving member-centric and employee-powered principles while remaining scalable and flexible with technology.

“We’ve seen such progress with our digital transformation this year,” said Gallardy. “The pandemic put pressure on us all, but our team’s efforts have been so agile and flexible through many unexpected challenges along the way — their adaptability is what has always gotten the job done.”

Computerworld, in partnership with IDG’s Insider Pro, compiles its Best Places to Work in IT list based on a comprehensive questionnaire of company offerings such as benefits, career development opportunity, training options and employee retention. IT professionals within the competing organizations are surveyed and their responses come into play heavily when determining the rankings.