Mission Outreach: Church Takes VBS To Century Park (With Gallery)

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bogia took their “Mystery Island’ Vacation Bible School on the road to a park in Century Thursday afternoon as missions outreach.

They invited neighborhood children to take part in music, Bible stories and more while at the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.