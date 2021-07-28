Local COVID-19 Cases And Data Reporting Increases; Mandatory Employee Vaccinations For Ascension Sacred Heart

As COVID-19 cases rise in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, hospitals are releasing more data and considering visitation restrictions and mandatory vaccinations for employees.

Escambia County has relaunched hospitalization data reports. On Tuesday, there were 113 COVID-19 inpatients at Sacred Heart, West Florida and Baptist hospitals.

“Unfortunately, hospitalization numbers related to COVID-19 have increased in Escambia County, which includes surrounding communities coming to our local providers,” said interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “It is important to note that medical professionals have shared that the majority of these patients have not been vaccinated. We are fortunate there is plenty of vaccine still available, and the hospital system is not stressed at this time. Once someone is admitted into the hospital, it is too late to be vaccinated.”

Baptist Hospital has also implemented at least twice-weekly reporting with additional information for their facility. Between July 1 and July 27, Baptist Health Care has treated a total of 96 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 85 were unvaccinated.

Ascension Sacred Heart will require all of its healthcare workers to finish their vaccination process by November 12. The vaccine will be required of all employees, whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work on site or remotely.

The new requirement also includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities. There will be a process for requesting an exemption in accordance with collective bargaining agreements.

Beginning Wednesday, Santa Rosa Medical Center will restrict patient visitors to one immediate family member, partner or significant other age 18 or older. Entrance to the facility will only be through the emergency room.

Also beginning Wednesday, Atmore Community Hospital will restrict inpatient visitation to 6-8 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed for surgery and outpatient physician visits. No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department or with patients receiving lab or radiology services. Exceptions will be made to the new policies based upon medical necessity and end of life situations.