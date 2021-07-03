Hurricane Elsa Continues On Path Toward Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Elsa is continuing on a path toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It will approach Jamaica and Cuba over the weekend.

Elsa will continue moving rapidly to the west-northwest through Saturday night, after which a gradual turn to a northward movement is expected.

No local impacts are expected through the long holiday weekend. It is still not certain if any local impacts will occur next week given the uncertainty of the long range forecast.

Complete details on Hurricane Elsa are in the updated graphics on this page.