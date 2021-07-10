Gulf Power To Recover $13.2 Million In Pandemic Costs From Customers

Gulf Power customers will up to $13.2 million in costs related to the utility’s COVID-19 measures under a settlement approved this week by the Florida Public Service Commission.

The settlement includes safety related measures and bad debt expenses because the utility did not disconnect nonpaying customers between March and November of 2020.

The Office of Public Counsel (OPC) — representing consumers — entered into separate stipulation and settlement agreements with Gulf Power Company on issues concerning their petitions to charge customers for COVID-19 costs.

Under the settlement, Gulf Power can only claim COVID-19 expenses, up to the $13.2 million, only through June 30, 2021. Any other costs associated with the pandemic or otherwise incurred after through the end of 2021 will be categorized as a separate event.

The COVID-19 cost recovery won’t appear as a separate line item on customers’ bills. Instead, the funds will be recovered over three years as part of the fuel and purchase power recovery clause.

Gulf Power, now a part of Florida Power & Light Company, serves approximately 463,000 customers in Northwest Florida.