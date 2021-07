Free Food Distribution To Be Held Saturday In Century

Northwest Florida Community Outreach will hold a food distribution Saturday in Century.

The drive-up distribution will take place from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Century Business Center at 130 East Pond Street. The event is for Escambia County, Florida, residents only.

Pictured: A previous Northwest Florida Community Outreach food distribution in Century on March 27, 2021. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.