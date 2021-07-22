Fire Damages Apartment Building Off Fowler Avenue

Escambia Fire REscue responded to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

The fire in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Trail, off Fowler Avenue, was reported at 2:39 a.m. in a two-story, four-unit apartment building.

The fire originated in the second floor apartment and was through the roof when firefighters arrived. Four hose lines were rapidly deployed, stopping the fire from extending to the other units.

ECFR efforts saved numerous personal items for the occupants residing in the three other apartments. There was heavy fire damage to the attic, heavy water and fire damage to one apartment with water damage to the first floor apartments and some water damage to the adjoining second floor apartment. Occupants of the apartment with the fire and the downstairs apartment were not at home during the fire. The fire was reported to be out by 3:50 a.m.

Smoke alarms were present, and the occupants of the adjoining second floor apartment were awake and smelled smoke. There were no injuries reported.

A cat was rescued from the main fire apartment and turned over to the animal control officer since the occupant was not at home.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations conducted the cause and origin and determined the fire was caused by electrical wiring associated with the main power to the electric stove.

The American Red Cross provided lodging to some of the residents.