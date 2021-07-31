Escambia Reports 1,627 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase

There were 1,627 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health. That’s compared to 757 new positives reported in the week prior.

Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 160 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.

Since July 1, Baptist Health Care has treated a total of 129 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 reported upon admission that they were unvaccinated, which means that they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine or have received only one dose of a two-dose series. Ascension and West Florida have not released similar details.

“The vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing infection or minimizing the severity of illness should a rare breakthrough infection occur. Baptist Health Care encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community,” the hospital said in a news release.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 36,240 (+1,627)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 26%

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 20,209 (+772)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 27.6%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,590,699 (+110,477)

Case positivity rate: 18.1%

Deaths: 39,079 (+108)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.