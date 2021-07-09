Escambia County EMTs And Paramedics Get A Raise

Escambia County EMS paramedics and EMTs are getting a raise.

Thursday night, the Escambia County Commission approved a new agreement with their union.

The current rate for a new EMT is $13.75; that increases to $15.04. A newly hired paramedic will make $19.19, up from $17.96. They will also receive any future across the board or cost of living increase that may be approved for other county employees.

“The EMS staff — the EMTs, the paramedics — have to deal with people and have to give their best on people’s worst days. “So this is an example of this board supporting first responders. And we’re giving them significant increases. We’ve talked earlier about incentive bonuses. We understand the value of what first responders do. This board supports first responders, and this is the manifestation of that.”

Officials say the increased base pay is remain comparable to similar agencies in order to aid in recruitment and retention for these positions.

The memorandum of understanding approved by the Escambia County Commission is between the county and the International Association of EMT’s and Paramedics (IAEP), Local R5-325.