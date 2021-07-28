ECUA Moves Forward Toward Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increases

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority took a final step Tuesday to move toward a vote on increased sanitation, water and sewer rates.

For the average water and sewer customer using 6,000 gallons per month, the added cost will be $1.06. Much of the increase will go to fund a Brownsville sewer expansion project.

The cost of a single 90-gallon sanitation container, with included recycling and bulk service, will jump $1.85 from $24.54 to $26.39 per month. The increase is intended for pay increases for sanitation workers, include CDL drivers.

ECUA board members have said the utility is having trouble hiring and retaining personnel, including those in demand CDL drivers.

“We cannot guarantee that the service is going to be better,” board member Louis Benson said of the sanitation service increase. “We are doing our part to give an opportunity to increase the service. I also firmly believe that if we did not implement this rate increase, we’re sure not to get improved service. So we have to empower the staff with the financial resources that they believe they need to improve the services.”

“I am going to go and sell this rate increase, but I need to sell this rate increase with the fact that we are going to make sure that services are increased as well,” said board member Larry Williams.

ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stephens said the public needs to know that ECUA uses day labor, not regular employees, for bulk pick ups. He said funds from the rate increase need to go toward that service as well.

“Allot the increased wages to the appropriate departments that will hopefully, in addition to CDL drivers, make it more incentivized to come work with us, and show up, and show up on time and pick that garbage up,” Stevens said. “Fingers crossed. That was the idea anyway.”

“These rate increases are not going to generate us some big windfall. I think that initial increase in rates, i.e. revenue, is going to be absorbed pretty darn quickly between labor and materials,” Stephens noted.

The ECUA board voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to place a public hearing on both rate increases on their agenda for 3 p.m. on August 24. If approved, the rate hikes will take effect on October 1.

Pictured: The Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.