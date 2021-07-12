Crestview Murder Suspect Killed In Shootout With Escambia County Deputies

An Okaloosa County murder suspect was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Escambia County deputies early Monday morning

Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, was wanted for the July 10 shooting death of an 80-year old man at a park in Crestview.

Kirk was located about 2:45 a.m. Monday by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was a passenger in a white Ford Escape they stopped at Inez Road and Carrick Avenue, off Fairfield Drive.

He “jumped out of the passenger seat and immediately fired multiple rounds at the two deputies. The deputies returned fire striking him twice,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Kirk was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the shooting, as is standard procedure. ECSO said the incident was captured on body cameras and in-car video.

On Sunday, the 80-year old murder victim’s pickup truck was found in off Linda Lane near Defuniak Spring in Walton County (pictured below).