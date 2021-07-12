Crestview Murder Suspect Killed In Shootout With Escambia County Deputies

July 12, 2021

An Okaloosa County murder suspect was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Escambia County deputies early Monday morning

Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, was wanted for the July 10 shooting death of an 80-year old man at a park in Crestview.

Kirk was located about 2:45 a.m. Monday by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was a passenger in a white Ford Escape they stopped at Inez Road and Carrick Avenue, off Fairfield Drive.

He “jumped out of the passenger seat and immediately fired multiple rounds at the two deputies. The deputies returned fire striking him twice,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Kirk was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the shooting, as is standard procedure. ECSO said the incident was captured on body cameras and in-car video.

On Sunday, the 80-year old murder victim’s pickup truck was found in off Linda Lane near Defuniak Spring in Walton County (pictured below).

Comments

9 Responses to “Crestview Murder Suspect Killed In Shootout With Escambia County Deputies”

  1. AR on July 12th, 2021 10:27 am

    Great job by ECSO and thankfully, they are ok. On the other hand, look at all of the money saved by getting rid of this scum. No trial, no prison, no nothing. Win win for all.

  2. William 2 on July 12th, 2021 10:12 am

    Glad our Deputies are safe and a piece of garbage has been permanently cleaned off the streets!!!

  3. Nathan on July 12th, 2021 9:55 am

    Play stupid games get stupid prizes

  4. Susie on July 12th, 2021 8:41 am

    Stupid is as stupid does. One for the poor 80 year old. Bless that man’s heart. Once again, good job ECSO!

  5. Paul on July 12th, 2021 8:39 am

    Good Riddance. I’m wondering if the driver was aware of their passenger being wanted.

  6. R C on July 12th, 2021 8:32 am

    Great job!! Thank god the deputies were not injured.

  7. Howie on July 12th, 2021 8:31 am

    Great job ECSO !

    Early morning practice.

  8. Chris on July 12th, 2021 8:25 am

    Draw down on an LEO. Get what you have coming.

  9. JTV on July 12th, 2021 8:23 am

    Justice served.





Written by William Reynolds 

 