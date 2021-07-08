Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes
July 8, 2021
Cox Communications honored a special group of Escambia and Okaloosa County students this past school year as Cox Inspirational Student Heroes. Combined, a record 85 students were celebrated for having overcome extreme hardships in their lives.
The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a smile on their face and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.
“Recognizing these Cox Inspirational Student Heroes is always one of our favorite ways to give back to the community,” said David Deliman, market vice president for Cox Gulf Coast. “These students remind us that even as we face challenges in our lives, we still have an influence on those around us. They deserve to be celebrated and honored for being an inspiration to others. We salute all of this year’s heroes.”
In the mail, students received a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from Cox, Florida State Senators Doug Broxson and George Gainer and state representatives Michelle Salzman, Alex Andrade, Jayer Williamson and Patt Maney.
This year’s award recipients in Escambia County were:
- AK Suter Elementary School – Lincoln Williams
- Bellview Elementary School – Madison “Madi” Garrick
- Beulah Academy of Science – McKenzie Fuqua
- Beulah Elementary School – Jayden Lewis
- Beulah Middle School – Lenita Floyd
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Kendyl Wynne
- Bratt Elementary School – Kendal Ard
- Brentwood Elementary School – Casin Wooten
- Brown Barge Middle School – Riley Valdez
- Byrneville Elementary School – Jordan Mullally
- CA Weis Elementary School – Maverick Knapp
- Cordova Park Elementary School – Ryan Tjung
- Ensley Elementary School – Scarlet Funez
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Ja’mya Thomas
- Escambia High School – Jason Sauceda
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Breanna Rice
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Zy’mirrea Norris
- Global Learning Academy – Andrea Webster
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Gracelyn “Gracie” Eubanks
- Holm Elementary School – Javarious Toler
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Akeem Dobbins
- Jim Bailey Middle School – Hannah Villarreal
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Aiden Griffin
- Laurel Hill School – Hayden Fryday
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Zavion Dennis-Thomas
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Ja’liah Spurlock
- Longleaf Elementary School – Brianna Smith
- McArthur Elementary School – Joshua “Josh” Johanson
- Molino Park Elementary – Randy Jackson
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Shamlia Bentham
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Emma Rathburn
- Navy Point Elementary School – Braeden Francis
- Northview High School – Payton Gilchrist
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Faheem Maddox
- OJ Semmes Elementary School – Cory Tepole
- PACE Center for Girls – Breiana Hendley
- Pensacola High School – Noah Anderson
- Pine Forest High School – Emilio Gonzalez
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Raylan Rice
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Tyrus Richardson
- Ransom Middle School – Noah Jacobs
- Sherwood Elementary School – Nya Jackson
- Success Academy – Sanclaria Dumas
- Warrington Elementary School – Janiah Rolle
- Warrington Middle School – Lilly Moore
- Washington High School – Yasmin English
- West Florida High School – Kyla Bradford
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Jeremiah Slocum
- Workman Middle School – Antawn Wanliss
The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began 28 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized over 4,500 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Gainesville, Florida.
Pictured: Some of the Cox Inspirational Student Heroes from North Escambia.com. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments