Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes

Cox Communications honored a special group of Escambia and Okaloosa County students this past school year as Cox Inspirational Student Heroes. Combined, a record 85 students were celebrated for having overcome extreme hardships in their lives.

The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a smile on their face and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.

“Recognizing these Cox Inspirational Student Heroes is always one of our favorite ways to give back to the community,” said David Deliman, market vice president for Cox Gulf Coast. “These students remind us that even as we face challenges in our lives, we still have an influence on those around us. They deserve to be celebrated and honored for being an inspiration to others. We salute all of this year’s heroes.”

In the mail, students received a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from Cox, Florida State Senators Doug Broxson and George Gainer and state representatives Michelle Salzman, Alex Andrade, Jayer Williamson and Patt Maney.

This year’s award recipients in Escambia County were:

AK Suter Elementary School – Lincoln Williams

Bellview Elementary School – Madison “Madi” Garrick

Beulah Academy of Science – McKenzie Fuqua

Beulah Elementary School – Jayden Lewis

Beulah Middle School – Lenita Floyd

Blue Angels Elementary School – Kendyl Wynne

Bratt Elementary School – Kendal Ard

Brentwood Elementary School – Casin Wooten

Brown Barge Middle School – Riley Valdez

Byrneville Elementary School – Jordan Mullally

CA Weis Elementary School – Maverick Knapp

Cordova Park Elementary School – Ryan Tjung

Ensley Elementary School – Scarlet Funez

Ernest Ward Middle School – Ja’mya Thomas

Escambia High School – Jason Sauceda

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Breanna Rice

Ferry Pass Middle School – Zy’mirrea Norris

Global Learning Academy – Andrea Webster

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Gracelyn “Gracie” Eubanks

Holm Elementary School – Javarious Toler

Jim Allen Elementary School – Akeem Dobbins

Jim Bailey Middle School – Hannah Villarreal

Kingsfield Elementary School – Aiden Griffin

Laurel Hill School – Hayden Fryday

Lincoln Park Elementary – Zavion Dennis-Thomas

Lipscomb Elementary School – Ja’liah Spurlock

Longleaf Elementary School – Brianna Smith

McArthur Elementary School – Joshua “Josh” Johanson

Molino Park Elementary – Randy Jackson

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Shamlia Bentham

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Emma Rathburn

Navy Point Elementary School – Braeden Francis

Northview High School – Payton Gilchrist

Oakcrest Elementary School – Faheem Maddox

OJ Semmes Elementary School – Cory Tepole

PACE Center for Girls – Breiana Hendley

Pensacola High School – Noah Anderson

Pine Forest High School – Emilio Gonzalez

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Raylan Rice

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Tyrus Richardson

Ransom Middle School – Noah Jacobs

Sherwood Elementary School – Nya Jackson

Success Academy – Sanclaria Dumas

Warrington Elementary School – Janiah Rolle

Warrington Middle School – Lilly Moore

Washington High School – Yasmin English

West Florida High School – Kyla Bradford

West Pensacola Elementary School – Jeremiah Slocum

Workman Middle School – Antawn Wanliss

The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began 28 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized over 4,500 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Gainesville, Florida.

Pictured: Some of the Cox Inspirational Student Heroes from North Escambia.com. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.