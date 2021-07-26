Cantonment Man Left For Work A Week Ago And Has Not Been Seen Since

July 26, 2021

It has been a week since a Cantonment man went missing while headed to work out of town, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking clues in his disappearance.

Michael L. Lady, 62, was last seen about 5 a.m. on July 19. He was wearing an orange DSI T-shirt, blue jeans, and a lightweight camouflage rain jacket. He left Petty Street, just off Tate Road, on a 2002 Kawasaki Vulcan 1600 motorcycle with Florida tag MNXV27 headed to work in Panama City. The motorcycle had black soft saddlebags and new tires.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 