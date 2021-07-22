Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, Strangulation Of His Pregnant Girlfriend

A Cantonment man is accused of the battery and strangulation of his girlfriend, who is 10 weeks pregnant with his child at the time.

Donquies A. Sledge III, 20, was charged with domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant female, domestic battery by strangulation and grand theft.

The victim told deputies that she had been living with Sledge, her boyfriend, since November 2020. She said she purchased a new car and registered it in her name. When Sledge arrived home from work, he became involved in a verbal altercation over the vehicle, according to his arrest report.

The victim said her boyfriend believed the car to be his and was upset because she was driving it. She said the altercation became physical, and he allegedly grabbed her iPhone and ripped a necklace from her neck. Sledge pushed her into a wall, put both of his around her neck and choked her until she passed out, the report states. He also allegedly bit her on her elbow and bent her index finger back until it was almost broken.

A deputy noted that the victim suffered numerous injuries.

Sledge remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $7,000.