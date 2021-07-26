Boil Water Notice Issued For Residents In Stacey Road, Quintette, Highway 95A Area

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice following a 4-inch water main break on Stacey Road.

The boil water notice is in effect for customers that reside on Stacey Road north to Quintette Road, and Highway 95A north to St. Matthews Lane.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, call Cottage Hill Water Works at (850) 968-5485.