Blue Angels Dress Rehearsal Today, Air Show Saturday (With Photo Gallery From Thursday Practice)

July 9, 2021

The Blue Angels took to the skies over Pensacola Beach for a practice show ahead of this weekend’s full Pensacola Beach Air Show.

There’s another sneak peak on Friday just after 11 a.m. for a full dress rehearsal, and the official air show is on Saturday. The Blue Angels and Fat Albert fly at 2 p.m. both days.

For a photo gallery, click here.

For a behind the scenes look with the pilots of the new jets and new Fat Albert, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

