Two People Reportedly Killed In Highway 97 Crash Sunday Morning

Two people reportedly died in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 97 Sunday morning near Molino.One other person was seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gibson Road, about 3.5 miles north of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and has not released further details. Highway 97 was expected to remain closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the vehicles involved until authorities notify next of kin. This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.