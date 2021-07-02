Two People Reportedly Killed In Highway 97 Crash Sunday Morning

July 11, 2021

Two people reportedly died in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 97 Sunday morning near Molino.One other person was seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gibson Road, about 3.5 miles north of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and has not released further details. Highway 97 was expected to remain closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the vehicles involved until authorities notify next of kin. This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Two People Reportedly Killed In Highway 97 Crash Sunday Morning”

  1. Barbara on July 11th, 2021 11:44 am

    We just missed the incident by minutes and thankful praying for the families





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 