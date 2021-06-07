Youth Pastor Charged After Video Camera Found In Church Bathroom

An Escambia County youth pastor has been charged for allegedly placing a hidden video camera in a church bathroom.

On Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road after a hidden video surveillance camera was located in a bathroom.

Investigators assigned to the ECSO Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation and identified 37-year-old David Patrick Nims as the suspect. Nims serves as a youth pastor at the church, according to the ECSO.

Nims was arrested and charged with one count of second degree felony video voyeurism by a person 18 or older, who is responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. This is a 2nd degree felony. Investigators also served a search warrant in the 7400-block of Hidden Valley Road as part of the investigation.

ECSO said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone that believes they may be a victim of Nims, or knows that someone that may be a victim, is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.