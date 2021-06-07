Youth Pastor Charged After Video Camera Found In Church Bathroom

June 7, 2021

An Escambia County youth pastor has been charged for allegedly placing a hidden video camera in a church bathroom.

On Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road after a hidden video surveillance camera was located in a bathroom.

Investigators assigned to the ECSO Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation and identified 37-year-old David Patrick Nims as the suspect. Nims serves as a youth pastor at the church, according to the ECSO.

Nims was arrested and charged with one count of second degree felony video voyeurism by a person 18 or older, who is responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. This is a 2nd degree felony. Investigators also served a search warrant in the 7400-block of Hidden Valley Road as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office also served a search warrant at Nims’ home in the 7400 block of Hidden Valley Road as part of their investigation.

ECSO said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone that believes they may be a victim of Nims, or knows that someone that may be a victim, is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

4 Responses to “Youth Pastor Charged After Video Camera Found In Church Bathroom”

  1. L. B. on June 7th, 2021 5:05 pm

    Disgraceful!!! May you rest on HOT COAL’s in He– for this evil deed.

  2. J.Larry Seale on June 7th, 2021 4:51 pm

    one very sick person………
    and he is suppose to a man of god……….

  3. Enjoy on June 7th, 2021 4:50 pm

    There’s a special, special place in Hell for folk like you.

  4. 429SCJ on June 7th, 2021 4:42 pm

    “A heart that devises evil schemes, wicked feet, swift unto mischief”

    Solomon





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 