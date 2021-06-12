Youth Pastor Accused Of Hiding Camera In Church Bathroom Now Charged With Child Pornography Possession

The youth pastor arrested a week ago for allegedly recording people with a hidden camera in a church bathroom is now charged with possessing child porn.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators served a search warrant at the home of 37-year old David Patrick Nims located in the 7400 block of Hidden Valley Road after arresting him for video voyeurism.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road after a hidden video surveillance camera was located in a bathroom on June 7. Nims served as a youth pastor at the church.

Electronic devices which were seized during the search of Nims’ home, and a laptop containing more than 100 child pornography files discovered, according to the ECSO. Investigators said none of the child victims in the files appear to have a local connection but instead it appeared the images were downloaded from the internet.

Nims was charged with possession of child pornography, in addition to the original charge of second degree felony video voyeurism by a person 18 or older, who is responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. The ECSO said more charges could be added as Special Victims Unit investigators continue to analyze additional digital files.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said anyone that believes they may be a victim of Nims, or knows that someone that may be a victim, is asked to call them at (850) 436-9620.