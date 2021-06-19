Molino Tornado Caught On Camera
June 19, 2021
A local storm spotter caught an apparent tornado on camera this morning near Molino.
A tornado warning was in effect with radar confirming a strong rotation as the storm moved from Barrineau Park and across Highway 29 north of Highway 97 about 8:30 a.m.
Asa Schlobohm captured the images, and below has highlighted the rain-wrapped tornado since it is difficult to see.
There were no injuries or damage reported.
Photos by Asa Schlobohm for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Thanking God for no injuries or damage.