Molino Tornado Caught On Camera

A local storm spotter caught an apparent tornado on camera this morning near Molino.

A tornado warning was in effect with radar confirming a strong rotation as the storm moved from Barrineau Park and across Highway 29 north of Highway 97 about 8:30 a.m.

Asa Schlobohm captured the images, and below has highlighted the rain-wrapped tornado since it is difficult to see.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

Photos by Asa Schlobohm for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.