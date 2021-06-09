Update: Woman Drove Her Truck Into Bluff Springs Lake — And Then Went Home
June 9, 2021
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drove her truck into a lake south of Century — and then went home.
Thes submerged pickup was found about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by individuals fishing near the gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road, just west of the Escambia River in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and by late Tuesday night had determined that no one was inside the truck. Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, said Wednesday morning that no charges have been filed against the woman.
One of the people that found the truck told NorthEscambia.com that the truck appeared to be a dually, a dual rear-wheel pickup.
The woman’s name has not been released.
At least there were no people or animals in there, but she should have been charged with littering and made to pay for cleaning it up.
Denise R Johnson – did you call & report your info to ECSO?
That’s one way a loser can keep his truck from being repossessed. Glad no one was in it.
You know what would be worse than a dog in it? A person in it! Dogs<People
I don’t know that woman that was seen there with her dog,but I pray she is ok.
Denise, if you were there and saw what happened and who was driving, you should FIRST be talking to the sheriff dept investigators. I hope you are doing that now.
I pray that the lady you saw with her dog wasn’t it it! That would be terrible!
I was there when this truck came down to the lake. I know the woman that was driving it. Any word on her or her dog that she had with her??