Update: Woman Drove Her Truck Into Bluff Springs Lake — And Then Went Home

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drove her truck into a lake south of Century — and then went home.

Thes submerged pickup was found about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by individuals fishing near the gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road, just west of the Escambia River in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and by late Tuesday night had determined that no one was inside the truck. Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, said Wednesday morning that no charges have been filed against the woman.

One of the people that found the truck told NorthEscambia.com that the truck appeared to be a dually, a dual rear-wheel pickup.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.