Update: Woman Drove Her Truck Into Bluff Springs Lake — And Then Went Home

June 9, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drove her truck into a lake south of Century — and then went home.

Thes submerged pickup was found about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by individuals fishing near the gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road, just west of the Escambia River in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and by late Tuesday night had determined that no one was inside the truck. Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, said Wednesday morning that no charges have been filed against the woman.

One of the people that found the truck told NorthEscambia.com that the truck appeared to be a dually, a dual rear-wheel pickup.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

8 Responses to “Update: Woman Drove Her Truck Into Bluff Springs Lake — And Then Went Home”

  1. Roe on June 9th, 2021 10:09 am

    At least there were no people or animals in there, but she should have been charged with littering and made to pay for cleaning it up.

  2. SueB on June 9th, 2021 9:34 am

    Denise R Johnson – did you call & report your info to ECSO?

  3. Susie on June 9th, 2021 8:52 am

    That’s one way a loser can keep his truck from being repossessed. Glad no one was in it.

  4. wendell on June 9th, 2021 8:41 am

    You know what would be worse than a dog in it? A person in it! Dogs<People

  5. Deborah Daugherty on June 9th, 2021 8:29 am

    I don’t know that woman that was seen there with her dog,but I pray she is ok.

  6. Mike J. on June 9th, 2021 8:27 am

    Denise, if you were there and saw what happened and who was driving, you should FIRST be talking to the sheriff dept investigators. I hope you are doing that now.

  7. Wondering on June 9th, 2021 6:21 am

    I pray that the lady you saw with her dog wasn’t it it! That would be terrible!

  8. Denise R Johnson on June 9th, 2021 6:10 am

    I was there when this truck came down to the lake. I know the woman that was driving it. Any word on her or her dog that she had with her??





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 