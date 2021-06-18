Tropical Storm Warning: Local Need To Know Information

Escambia County is under a tropical storm warning. Here is the local need to know information from Escambia County:

Potential for minimal tropical storm force winds (mainly in gusts of 40-50 mph) along the coast. Flooding and life threatening surf/rip currents are the primary threats with this system.

Escambia County Emergency Management is taking preparatory actions by up-staffing Public Safety for the next 36 hours. If flooding occurs residents should take pictures of flood water lines on their residences for documentation as soon as its safe to do so.

“Escambia County Emergency Management would like to continue to remind residents to prepare now for possible flooding and rip currents with this system,” said Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Additionally, we would like visitors to take the red flag warning seriously and stay out of the water due to possible life-threatening rip currents. Please listen to the local lifeguards and officials to remain safe.”

For safety purposes, the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) has canceled the Pensacola Beach Island Trolley services on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

Free Sand Available

Escambia County is offering free sand for residentsliving in flood-prone areas. The sand is available on a first come. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations:

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 Highway 4, Bratt

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Flooding Safety Tips

With possible flooding forecast for our area, please do not drive into hazardous flood water and remember to Turn Around Don’t Drown®. Follow these flood safety tips:

Get to higher ground – Get out of areas subject to flooding.

Do not drive into water – Do not drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6″ of water to knock you off your feet and 2 feet of water to carry away a vehicle.

Stay informed – Monitor NorthEscambia.com, NorthEscambia.com on Facebook, local radar, television, local radio, or weather radio.

Water Safety Tips

Red flags are flying – DO NOT GO IN THE WATER TO SWIM OR WADE – The water is closed to swimmers.