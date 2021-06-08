Teen On Minibike, Pickup Truck Collide On Jacks Branch Road

A teen on a minibike and the adult driver of a pickup truck were both seriously injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon on Jacks Branch Road.

The truck and dirt bike collided in the 1800 block of Jacks Branch Road just north of Vantage Road about 4:40 p.m. The dirt bike came to rest near a pine tree in the front yard of a residence. The pickup truck slammed into a pine tree a few feet away.

The teen was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight; the pickup truck driver was also transported in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and has not released further information. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.