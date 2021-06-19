Skanska Says They Moved, Secured Barges Away From Pensacola Bay Bridge

Skanska says they secured their barges away from the Pensacola Bay Bridge in preparation for this weekend’s tropical weather.

Skanska released the following statement on Friday, ahead of the storm:

“As the Gulf Coast prepares for inclement weather, we are closely monitoring the path of the storm in conjunction with our partners with the goal of ensuring the safety of the community and our workers. Skanska is in the process of making necessary storm preparations, including securing barges and cranes.

During Hurricane Sally, multiple barges struck and destroyed portions of the newly constructed Pensacola Bay Bridge and came to rest on shore around Pensacola Bay.

Pictured: This image shows the same area along the Pensacola Bay bridge about 12:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Friday after the barge was moved away from the bridge. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click toe enlarge.