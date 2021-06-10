Mira Awards Honor Escambia’s Most Creative High School Seniors

Each year the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation celebrates the unique gifts and creative talents of students from the Escambia County School District’s seven high schools with the presentation of the Mira Creative Arts Awards.

Students received a custom medallion during their school’s senior awards to wear with their cap and gown at graduation.

The awards presented last month were as follows:

Escambia High School

Band: Aubrey Crooks, Lily Strickland, Jonathan Trillo

Chorus: Keith Franco, Ashlee Radcliff, Mary Rouse

Drama: James Smith

Instrumental – Piano: Nicholas Grimes

Orchestra: Jacob Barrow

Yearbook: Shea Robards

Northview High School

Band: Alexia Jeneske

Drama: Josiah Carter

Graphic Arts: William Wilson

Graphic Design: Savannah Doremus

Visual Arts: Alexis Fleming

Visual Design: Libby Pugh

Yearbook: Hannah Hughes

Pensacola High School

Band: Alyssa Pasco, Mikael Patriarca

Drama: Owen Ides, Graybill Partington, Gabrielle Vines

Orchestra: Jenalynn Fernandez

Photography: Tavi Parker

Visual Arts: Khuyen Tran, Calla Endacott, Morgan Green

Pine Forest High School

Band: Yasmin Blount, Keith Jackson

Chorus: Bennez Kornegay

Culinary Arts: Dillon Southerland

Orchestra: Saudia Davis

TV Production: Natalia Eddy

Visual Arts: Christian Missal, Ayshia Williams

Yearbook: Mary Prokosch

Tate High School

Band: Michael Dixon, Mia Morehouse

Drama: Grey Benauer, Brody Kuehn

Orchestra: Reeve Roberts, Jade Ronca

Photography: Maggie Williams

Theater/Chorus: Adalynn Joiner, Liliana Watson

Visual Arts: Natalee Stuart

Booker T. Washington High School

Band: Joshua A. Mullikin, Rick Washington

Chorus: Kindell Nathaniel Harris, Jonathan West

Orchestra: Zachary Ford, Alyson Maybin

Theater: Nathaniel Holzknecht, Anna E. Miley

Visual Arts: Scarlett Mariana Coffey, Jordyn Johnson

West Florida High School

Band: Autumn Clayton, Selalina Hakaumotu

Drama: Grace Stanley

Graphic Arts: Marie Jansen, Abe Pasion

Journalism: Parker Hassebrock, Myles Powers

Orchestra: Olivia Enkey

Visual Arts: Skai Estares, Liberty Isbell