Mira Awards Honor Escambia’s Most Creative High School Seniors
June 10, 2021
Each year the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation celebrates the unique gifts and creative talents of students from the Escambia County School District’s seven high schools with the presentation of the Mira Creative Arts Awards.
Students received a custom medallion during their school’s senior awards to wear with their cap and gown at graduation.
The awards presented last month were as follows:
Escambia High School
Band: Aubrey Crooks, Lily Strickland, Jonathan Trillo
Chorus: Keith Franco, Ashlee Radcliff, Mary Rouse
Drama: James Smith
Instrumental – Piano: Nicholas Grimes
Orchestra: Jacob Barrow
Yearbook: Shea Robards
Northview High School
Band: Alexia Jeneske
Drama: Josiah Carter
Graphic Arts: William Wilson
Graphic Design: Savannah Doremus
Visual Arts: Alexis Fleming
Visual Design: Libby Pugh
Yearbook: Hannah Hughes
Pensacola High School
Band: Alyssa Pasco, Mikael Patriarca
Drama: Owen Ides, Graybill Partington, Gabrielle Vines
Orchestra: Jenalynn Fernandez
Photography: Tavi Parker
Visual Arts: Khuyen Tran, Calla Endacott, Morgan Green
Pine Forest High School
Band: Yasmin Blount, Keith Jackson
Chorus: Bennez Kornegay
Culinary Arts: Dillon Southerland
Orchestra: Saudia Davis
TV Production: Natalia Eddy
Visual Arts: Christian Missal, Ayshia Williams
Yearbook: Mary Prokosch
Tate High School
Band: Michael Dixon, Mia Morehouse
Drama: Grey Benauer, Brody Kuehn
Orchestra: Reeve Roberts, Jade Ronca
Photography: Maggie Williams
Theater/Chorus: Adalynn Joiner, Liliana Watson
Visual Arts: Natalee Stuart
Booker T. Washington High School
Band: Joshua A. Mullikin, Rick Washington
Chorus: Kindell Nathaniel Harris, Jonathan West
Orchestra: Zachary Ford, Alyson Maybin
Theater: Nathaniel Holzknecht, Anna E. Miley
Visual Arts: Scarlett Mariana Coffey, Jordyn Johnson
West Florida High School
Band: Autumn Clayton, Selalina Hakaumotu
Drama: Grace Stanley
Graphic Arts: Marie Jansen, Abe Pasion
Journalism: Parker Hassebrock, Myles Powers
Orchestra: Olivia Enkey
Visual Arts: Skai Estares, Liberty Isbell
