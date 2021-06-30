Man Found Beaten In Century Bar Parking Lot Has Died
June 30, 2021
Authorities say a man found beaten outside a Century bar has died.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find the victim beaten and down in the parking lot.
Witnesses told deputies that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witnesses went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they found Hunter unconscious and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A family member told NorthEscambia.com that Hunter remained in a coma and never regained consciousness.
See something, say something. Leos cannot be everywhere even though they try.
Anonymous tip line.
This is now a homicide!!! Someone knows what happened and it’s time for you to speak up!!! Who was he in shoving match with?
My deepest regrets and condolences to his family. Me and Gregg always got along some what and his brother jj I always respected. I know a few others but I do not know some of his sibblings however I hope he gets justice. Fdle knew him. And I do not believe they will do their job. Florida seems to pick and choose especially in c-town