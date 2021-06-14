Jay High’s Carson Walters, First National Merit Finalist In School History, Receives Auburn Scholarship

Jay High School Class of 2021 graduate Carson Walters has been awarded the National Merit Auburn University Scholarship. Walters is the first National Merit Scholar finalist to graduate from Jay High.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are a part of a distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth a total of nearly $30 million. Walters lists his probable career field as orthopedic surgery and will be attending Auburn University in the fall.