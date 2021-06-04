‘Is It Legal?’ County Takes No Action, For Now, On Retirement Plan Back Funding That Could Cost $1.9 Million

The Escambia County Commission took no formal action Thursday night on reimbursing up to $1.9 million in lost retirement income for commissioners and top level employees after they were allegedly never told of a retirement plan option. The discussion left one commissioner asking if the payout is legal, and one public official saying she controls the county’s checkbook and does not like the idea.

401(a) Annuity Program

It’s called a 401(a) annuity program, and under state statute is offered only to senior management service employees and commissioners that opt out of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). It’s available statewide, not just in Escambia County.

The plan does not cost Escambia County taxpayers anything extra when contributions are made in a timely fashion; the employee contributions are exactly the same whether or not the money goes into FRS or the annuity program. FRS has significant administrative overhead and fund liability that is funded from employee contributions. The 401(a) annuity plan participant costs are lower, so participants can earn significantly more retirement dollars.

Escambia County has offered a 401(a) annuity program to senior management employees and elected officials since 1997.

Employees Not Told Of Program

Many employees, along with current and past commissioners, have said they were never informed of the annuity plan’s existence, and they lost significant retirement funds as a result.

In March, Commissioner Steven Barry and County Attorney Alison Rogers went before the Florida Commission on Ethics concerning retirement plans. There were no allegations of ethical wrongdoing against Barry, Rogers or anyone else; instead they were seeking permission for the BOCC to vote on the annuity plan.

Barry contended that after he was first elected in 2012, the county’s human resources department did not tell him, other commissioners and other eligible county employees about the existence of a 401(a) annuity plan, only the normal FRS plan. He said he did not know about the plan until months into his second term, past a six month eligibility period. He did sign up as his third term started.

Commissioners, including Barry, sign retirement plan enrollment forms to choose between six options. One option is to “withdraw from the Florida Retirement System to participate in a local annuity plan”. Barry has contended that provides no real information about the 401(a) plan, its benefits and its earnings potential.

“Is It Legal”

Barry asked the ethics commission if the county commission could vote on a settlement plan that would allow payments to him, other commissioners and other county employees that were not told about the annuity plan by the county’s human resources department. The ethics commission agreed that the county commission could vote on paying lost earnings from the 401(a) plan to impacted commissioners and county employees.

That payout could total as much as $1.9 million, including just over $225,000 each for Barry and Commissioner Lumon May.

“I want to be supportive. It’s a hell of a lot of money,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “I’m angry that folks weren’t told about it. It’s not right … I’ve got to know that it’s legal, but I don’t have a warm and fuzzy that it is.”

Bergosh said, “I just have to ask the attorney, is this legal?”

County Attorney Alison Rogers will provide her own legal opinion to the board at a future date, along with at least one more legal opinion. Rogers is eligible to participate in the annuity program, but she has given notice to that board that she won’t transfer to a 401(a) plan or accept back payment.

Barry said he understands Bergosh’s request for definitive answers on the legality of the 401(a) settlement.

“I appreciate the support of the majority of my colleagues tonight. I am certainly interested in moving forward with the discussion toward fairness and equity we had this evening, but I absolutely support Commissioner Bergosh’s idea of having definitive determination about the legality of any resolution coming to the board,” Barry told NorthEscambia.com after Thursday night’s meeting.

“I Hold The Checkbook For This County”

“I answer to Gov. DeSantis, and I answer to the people,” Clerk and Comptroller of Escambia County Pam Childers said after the commission discussion. “I am really go to have to look at this closely. I am not comfortable at this time to back-fund the pension for the commission or the employees.

“At this time, I am not comfortable with it, and I hold the checkbook for this county,” Childers concluded.