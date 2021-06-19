Heavy Rainfall, Winds Gusting To 40 MPH Possible Today

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.