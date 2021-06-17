How Much Will Terminated Administrator Gilley Get In Severance Pay? And Here’s What She Thinks Of Her Job Performance

June 17, 2021

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday afternoon to immediately terminate Administrator Janice Gilley.

Under her contract, Gilley will receive a lump sum cash payment equal to 20 weeks of her $185,000 salary. That equates just over $71,150. The county will also provide for her health and detail insurance for six months under the sames terms as if she were an employee, in addition to any coverage that might be available under COBRA.

Before the commission’s 4-1 vote to end her contract about a year early, Gilley distributed a 16-page self-authored handout highlighting her accomplishments over the past two years. The document is below.

