Food, Household Merchandise Giveaway Tuesday Afternoon In Century

A drive-up giveaway with food and household items will be held Tuesday afternoon in Century.

Bags of chicken and general household merchandise will be given away beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Century Business Center (old Carver Middle School) at 400 East Pond Street. The event is open to the public.

The drive-up giveaway is sponsored by the Jennie V. Dortch Foundation, Vincent Dortch Ministries and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell.

