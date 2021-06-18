Flash Flood Watch: Several Inches Of Rain, Windy Conditions Into The Weekend

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT.

Heavy rainfall associated with the developing tropical system currently located in the southern Gulf will begin along the coastal counties of Alabama, Western Florida Panhandle and inland southeast Mississippi Friday afternoon. Heavy rainfall will then continue to spread inland Friday night through Saturday night. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 10 inches, will possible across the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 74. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 79. Windy, with a southeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 72. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.