Escambia EMS Increasing Pay, Manpower; Considering Medical Director Partnership With University Of Florida

Escambia County EMS is considering a new direction in medication direction training partnership with the University of Florida.

“When we go with the University of Florida…this will give us another level,” Escambia County Interim Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said, stressing that the county’s paramedics and EMTs are already trained and certified. “Another degree of training, of certification that will allow us to actually build upon what we have now and make the system even better.”

There will be three medical directors for Escambia EMS, two of which live in the area.

Gilmore expects to present the University of Florida contract to the Escambia County Commission for a vote on July 8.

“Contracting with UF affords us the opportunity to bring in all types of training now. We can actually get a baseline training for our EMS personnel, identify the gaps, fill those gaps and build upon advanced stuff,” he said. “So the opportunities that we are bringing to the county are trying to make this system a much better system.”

In 2003, Escambia County EMS was named Florida’s Provider of the Year.

“There’s no reason we can’t get that again,” Gilmore said during a District 5 town hall meeting at the Molino Community Center. He said new EMS Manager David Torsell, who has been on the job since June 1, has set a goal to once again be the best in Florida.

“Since he’s been here three and a half weeks, he’s brought accountability back to the system that has been long needed,” Gilmore said. “We’ve got crews back on the road like they are supposed to be, answering calls.”

Gilmore said the starting pay has increased to $19.19 per hour for paramedics, which he believes will lead to an influx of paramedics coming into Escambia County. He said that’s competitive with other EMS systems to the east and west of Escambia County. Some of those pay more, he said, but don’t offer benefits.

“We are getting manpower coming back to the county. We are hoping to staff more ambulances down the road,” he said. The county is aiming for about 20 ambulances on the road in the daytime hours and 15 at night.

“That will get us where we need to be. Right now we are trying to do 15 in the daytime, and we’re getting 12-15. And we are trying to get 10 right now at night, and we’re getting around seven to eight, sometimes six, and we have to call in extra manpower for mandatory (hours). We are trying to fix those gaps.”

The low manpower, and the low number of ambulances on the road, sometimes mean parts of North Escambia are without an EMS unit in the area.

“I live up here too; my family lives up here. I’ve been here all my life, and I am dedicated to make this happen so that nobody has any issues with the EMS system or the fire system,” said Gilmore, who is a resident of Bratt. “I’ve been doing the county stuff for 25 years as district fire chief for McDavid, and this is near and dear to my heart. I want to make sure we get it right for you guys, for your family, for my family.”

Pictured: Escambia County Interim Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore speaks during a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.