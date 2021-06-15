Eric Randall Sworn In As New Pensacola Police Chief

Eric Randall was sworn in Monday as the new chief of the Pensacola Police Department.

Randall was selected as the police chief in May after a nationwide search, public participation and thorough review by the selection committee and mayor.

“I am so honored to have been chosen as the Chief of Police for the Pensacola Police Department, and I look forward to all the amazing things we will do together,” he said. “PPD is the key to making Pensacola a safe place to live, work, visit, and raise a family. In order to achieve this goal, we have to work as an innovative and collaborative team. We will work hard together to lead our department and city into the future.”

Randall was the assistant chief with the Newport News Police Department. He is originally from Pensacola and graduated from Washington High School.