DeSantis: Florida Law Enforcement To Help Secure Border With Mexico; ECSO Committed To Sending Aid

Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state and local law enforcement officers have committed to deploying to Texas and Arizona to provide additional resources in response to the border crisis.

The announcement from DeSantis came Wednesday with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has committed to sending aid to the border, as has the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“We talked a little bit about methamphetamines and how it’s going from the border. We talked a little bit about fentanyl. It’s easy to say that, but let me tell you how that hits home here in a place like Escambia County. Not a shooting, not a violent crime that goes by that we investigate that’s not involving methamphetamine,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

“Not a day goes by at all, we don’t go to a call where someone has overdosed on fentanyl,” Simmons continued. ”We can talk about the sheer numbers and the pounds and the kilos coming from the border through the interstate into our own Escambia County. But what does that mean? It means people are dying in our city streets, our county streets and it makes a difference. And it again it makes a difference when we decide to do something. We acknowledge this is an issue, this is a problem, we have got to come together and do something with it.”

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said DeSantis. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

“As attorney general, I am dedicated to ending human trafficking, protecting our children from sexual predators, and fighting the opioid crisis now claiming 21 lives a day in our state, but President Biden is hurting, not helping us achieve these vital public safety goals,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “The crisis the President created at our southern border makes all of us less safe, and I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis as he tries to fix the President’s disaster at the border to protect Floridians.”

The move comes following a letter late last week from Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona requesting immediate assistance to quell the surge of illegal migrants, apprehend illegal criminal aliens, and secure our border.

The Governor’s Office said the following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:

The Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a national mutual aid system that allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission related costs.

Pictured: Gov Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody flanked by law enforcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.