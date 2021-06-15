County Pauses Removal Of Residents From Century Home, Giving Them A Chance To Pay Back Taxes

June 15, 2021

Escambia County has paused their move to force the residents out of a home in Century; instead the county is working with family members and giving them a chance to reclaim the property.

The property at 511 Hecker Road escheated to the county in January, becoming county property after taxes were not paid for seven years. In April, the county commission voted to authorize the County Attorney’s Office to take necessary action for the removal of the occupant and any abandoned property or vehicles.

The total amount owed in taxes and fees as of January was $22,516.71, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. The taxes were owed by joint property owners Shawanda Newton, Latoya Redmond, Lalita Simpson, Earwin Newton and Amber Redmond, according to the tax deed.

Shawanda Poindexter said in a May email to the county that the home was left to her and her siblings after their mother passed away.

“Give me time to pay this so me and my siblings can redeem the property please,” Poindexter told the county commission.

“There is a clear defined process through statute that they have the ability to square up what was owed,” Barry said at a May BOCC meeting. “I know the board has no intent of evicting people from property if they are willing to catch everything up.

The Tax Collector’s Office calculated the amount owed, if paid by June 30, to be $9,611.01.

Pictured: Shawanda Poindexter appeared by the Escambia County Commission in May. Pictured below: The property at 511 Hecker Road in Century. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

