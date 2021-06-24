Century Council Backs Off City Manager Job Review, Opts To Extend The Process

The Century Town Council this week declined to conduct a performance review as scheduled for their interim city manager, instead opting to table it for a future date after a workshop and individual meetings.

The council was set to review the performance of Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather, but backed out of the schedule agenda item. Council members were to have submitted written evaluation forms to he town clerk, but all five failed to do so.

“I don’t see it as fair to him or the council tonight,” Council President Luis Gomez said, adding that he though the generic evaluation form was inappropriate for a city manager position.

“If we jump the gun and start having discussions tonight, it wouldn’t be fair to Mr. Prather because there’s issues in the contract that need to be discussed further. There’s some language still in the contract that should have been changed in December of last year,” Gomez said. He said the contract language is not a “big problem”, but offered no specifics.

Instead, Gomez proposed a council workshop to discuss the “future endeavors of the city manager”, but he said he did not want Prather at the meeting.

“Then each council member, that night, if they have any gripes or any praises, put it in writing or any expectations of the position of city manager, but his record is going to all be on the table,” Gomez continued. He said council members could individually meet with Prather, and those written reviews would be presented to the mayor and Prather before a another council meeting for public review.

The council has not set a date for a workshop meeting to begin the process.

Prather was hired in December 2019, and his contract was extended for a year in December 2020. He is paid $1,200 a week ($40 per hour) to work 30 hours on a schedule of his choosing. He is also paid a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but receives no other benefits.

His contract specifies that the mayor and town council will meet with him “at least every three months for the purpose of defining goals and performance objective”.

Pictured: Century Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.