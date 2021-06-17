Biscuits Beat The Wahoos 7-3 In Second Game Of Series

A night after a signature, walk-off win, the Blue Wahoos played a game Wednesday they will quickly seek to forget.

They committed five fielding errors and assorted other miscues in a 7-3 loss against the Montgomery Biscuits in the second game of their week-long series.

The game included 312 pitches, including 165 by the Wahoos’ four pitchers. The Blue Wahoos had nine hits, including a 3-for-4 night from first baseman Lazaro Alonso.

It was a contrast to Tuesday when catcher Nick Fortes’ dramatic two-run homer in the ninth produced a 5-4 comeback win and on-field celebration.

Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Will Stewart worked out of a bases-load jam in the first and overcame a leadoff error in the second inning. The biggest damage occurred in the fifth inning when the Biscuits took extended a 2-0 lead with three runs.

Stewart finished the night working 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and four runs, all off singles.

Jerar Encarnacion got the Blue Wahoos back in the game on a two-run double in the sixth inning. The Blue Wahoos then had the tying run at the plate in the seventh after Nick Fortes and Alonso began the inning with singles.

After coming up empty in that inning, however, the Biscuits added two more runs in the eighth to put the game away.

The series continues Thursday with the Blue Wahoos sending Max Meyer, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to the mound for his eighth start this season. Meyer has a 1.38 earned run average which is the fourth best in Double-A among starters.

On Friday, Edward Cabrera, the Marlins’ No. 4 rated overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, will make his first start for the Blue Wahoos as he progresses in his fifth minor league season.

