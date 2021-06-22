Annual Century/Flomaton Fireworks Show Canceled

June 22, 2021

The annual Century/Flomaton joint fireworks show has been canceled for this year.

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell said Monday night that the fireworks company was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict.

The show alternates between Century and Flomaton each year and is jointly funded. This year, it was set to be in Flomaton. In 2019, the Century/Flomaton fireworks show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictured: The 2018 Century/Flomaton fireworks show. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 