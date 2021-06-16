Amy McCrory Named New Bratt Elementary School Principal

The Escambia County School District has named Amy McCrory as the new principal at Bratt Elementary School.

McCrory is retiring at the end of June as principal of Monroeville Elementary in Monroeville, Alabama. She has worked in education Monroe County for over 25 years, serving as an elementary and middle school teacher, high school administrator, a district curriculum director and as a principal.

“I want to say how excited I am to meet my new children and just become a member of that community in Bratt,” she said.

McCrory’s appointment was confirmed Tuesday night by the Escambia County School Board.

Bratt’s previous principal, Karen Jeanene Hall, has retired.