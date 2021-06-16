Amy McCrory Named New Bratt Elementary School Principal

June 16, 2021

The Escambia County School District has named Amy McCrory as the new principal at Bratt Elementary School.

McCrory is retiring at the end of June as principal of Monroeville Elementary in Monroeville, Alabama. She has worked in education Monroe County for over 25 years, serving as an elementary and middle school teacher, high school administrator, a district curriculum director and as a principal.

“I want to say how excited I am to meet my new children and just become a member of that community in Bratt,” she said.

McCrory’s appointment was confirmed Tuesday night by the Escambia County School Board.

Bratt’s previous principal, Karen Jeanene Hall, has retired.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 