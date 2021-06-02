Man Shot Overnight in Molino Has Passed Away

June 15, 2021

A man shot overnight in Molino has passed away.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5500 block of Cedartown Road just off Highway 95A about 1:45 a.m. Monday where they found in man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, accord to the Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has not yet been named as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 