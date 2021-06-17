$260,000 In Scholarships Awarded To Take Stock In Children Graduates

June 17, 2021

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation recently awarded $260,000 in scholarships to Take Stock’s 2021 graduating seniors. Each of the 19 students received a four-year tuition scholarship and a new laptop.

The 2021 Take Stock in Children graduates are:

  • Escambia High School: Briana Stack, Nevaeh Vaughn
  • Northview High School: Maggie Amerson, Maille Kilcrease, Kenna Redmond
  • Pensacola High School: IB student, Gabrielle Vines
  • Pine Forest High School: Jayla Williams
  • Tate High School: Hannah Thorne
  • Washington High: Paige Hotopp, Pedro Hernandez-Mendiola
  • West Florida High: Halima Almanasrah, Kathryn Campbell, Vi Dang, Aireal English, Jean Hakaumotu, Selalina Hakaumotu, De’mayla Jenkins, Ja’vontae Manning, Sha’tee McDonald

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school and sign an agreement to maintain good grades, attendance, and citizenship and remain crime and drug free. Each student is matched with a volunteer community mentor and receives a college scholarship, college readiness skills, and hope for the future. The program’s comprehensive services continue through high school and include students’ transition into college and beyond.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private funding model. Local donations from family foundations, community organizations, businesses, and individual donors are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased. Laptops are donated through a program started by Nick and Nathan Gupta and currently coordinated by Aiden Hayward.

Written by William Reynolds 

 