Woman Critically Injured In Jacks Branch Road Rollover Wreck

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday afternoon on Jacks Branch Road in the area of River Annex Road.

The adult female was airlifted by MedStar helicopter to an area hospital.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol as they continue their investigation.

Due to the severity of the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding vehicle photos until FHP notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.