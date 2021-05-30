Now That The Bridge Is Open, Here’s All The Beach Info To Know About Tolls, Trolleys, Ferries, ECAT And More

Now that the Pensacola Bay Bridge is open and Pensacola Beach is once again easily accessible, here’s the info you need to know about tools, free trolleys, ferry rides, ECAT buses and more.

Toll Payments – No Cash

When you drive over the Bob Sikes Bridge to Pensacola Beach there is an electronic toll in place. The method in which the $1 toll is collected changed in March 2020. Cash and coins are no longer collected in person. The county encourages motorists to plan ahead and use electronic toll collection devices (i.e. SunPass®, E-Pass, Annual Pass, NC Quick Pass, Peach Pass, E-ZPass), tolling apps (i.e. PayTollo) or TOLL-BY-PLATE from SunPass.

Free Trolley Service

The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) has launched their free, open-air trolley service along Pensacola Beach. The beach trolley service will run through Labor Day weekend from 4 pm. until

midnight daily.

Ferry

Pensacola Bay Cruises Ferry Service restarted Wednesday, May 19 with daily service, seven days a week, between Downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. Ferry trips last approximately 50 minutes, and all-day free parking is available at each of the departure sites.

ECAT Bus

Escambia County Area Transit has discontinued service for the Route 61 detour across the Garcon Point Bridge. Normal schedules for Route 61 and Route 64 Beach Jumper have restarted.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1 there will be the following schedule changes.

Regular Service: Routes: 1, 2, 32, 44, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 59X, 60, 61 and 64 Beach Jumper

Modified Routes:

Route 31, 43, and 63: Runs Monday through Saturday every two hours (Saturday Schedule)

Route 45: Runs Monday through Saturday only every hour beginning at 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UWF Trolley: (Summer Schedule) UWF Express Service runs Monday – Saturday

Schedules are located on goecat.com and the ECAT Ride guide.

New Pensacola Beach Traffic Hotline

Residents and visitors can now report beach traffic issues via the Pensacola Beach Traffic Hotline at (850) 595-0862 or email traffic@myescambia.com.