Northview Graduate Bradley Lowery Named Administrator At Atmore Community Hospital

Northview High School graduate Bradley Lowery has been named administrator of Atmore Community Hospital.

He will assume the overall management and administrative responsibility for all hospital services and clinics.

“Bradley has been a very good asset to ACH in his role of Director of Operations over the last year and half, said Jeff Booth, CEO — Escambia County Healthcare Authority (ECHCA). “We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds as he leads our hospital and continues to grow health services in our community.”

Lowery served as director of operations for ACH since December 2019. He will continue to work to support the evaluation and analysis of the hospital’s operational performance, capital needs evaluation and assessment, expense management and the overall financial viability of the hospital and its departments and service lines.

While serving as director of operations at the hospital, he worked to reestablish ACH’s commitment to the Atmore community, to enhance the health care provided to Escambia County and surrounding communities, as well as worked with community leaders toward the opening of ACH’s new urgent care clinic and future hospital.

He previously worked as the physician practice manager for manager for two of Infirmary Health’s primary care physician practices in Bay Minette, and also as physician practice manger for ACH’s three hospital based clinic.

Bradley holds a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University and a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of West Florida. He is a 2010 honors graduate from Northview High School.