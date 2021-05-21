New 448 Area Code, Mandatory 10-Digit Dialing Begin Saturday

A second area code is coming to Northwest Florida, a mandatory change in how you dial your phone begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing will be effective for all calls, including local calls, for existing and new phone numbers in the 850 and the new 448 area codes. This includes landlines, cellphones and other devices.

“With Florida’s 850 area code running out of phone numbers, the 448 overlay plan and 10-digit dialing is necessary,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The good news is that Florida’s growing population and economy are driving this change. With today’s digital applications, programming 10-digit dialing into our contacts and devices is relatively easy.”

The PSC actually delayed mandatory 10-digit dialing implementation for three months—originally scheduled to begin in February—so that business customers in the overlay region had ample time to reprogram alarm systems and elevator operations.

Here are some other quick facts about the new 448 area code:

Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

You will need to dial area code + telephone number for all local calls.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. You can also dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511, where available.

Telephone customers should remember to include their area code (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number) when giving their number to friends, family, business associates, and customers.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 448 area code as a valid area code, and should continue to program 10-digit telephone numbers.

The 850/448 area code region consists of 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.