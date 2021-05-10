Mom Watches Escambia Firefighter Son Save A Life During Mother’s Day Brunch

An Escambia County firefighter made his mom extra proud during Mother’s Day brunch Sunday.

“So it’s not everyday that a mom gets to watch one of her children save someone’s life,” Madeline Willis wrote in a social media post. “But that happened to me today. What an amazing Mother’s day!”

Willis is in Pensacola visiting with her son Jacob Hoskins, an Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighter assigned to the Ensley Fire Station.

They were at a McGuire’s for Mother’s Day brunch when a woman began to choke. Hoskins jumped into action, and saved the woman’s life.

“So saving people’s lives is something he does on a daily basis…but for me to observe this humble son of mine do his ‘job’ was an experience I’ll never forget,” Willis said. “So proud!”

Pictured: Madeline Willis (front left) watched her firefighter son Jacob Hoskins (middle right) save a choking victim during Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.