Local Vaccine Demand Declining, Escambia Lagging Behind State Average

Escambia County’s health director says the demand for COVID-19 vaccine is decreasing, despite ample availability.

There have been 99,870 people that have received at least one dose in Escambia County as of May 7. That us 37% of the county population over age 16; the state average is 49%.

“We are below the state average for individuals vaccinated that are eligible,” said Florida Department of Health in Escambia County Administrator Marie Mott. “That’s one of the things we would like to see change.”

In March, Mott said a local vaccination target of 175,000 by May was was discussed among vaccine community partners.

“The supply has opened up, but it appears the demand is being maybe not as robust as it was in January, February,” she said.

Mott told the Escambia County Commission that the vaccine is readily available from multiple providers, hospitals, private medical practices and a number of commercial pharmacies. There have also been numerous vaccination clinics in several communities, including the pictured clinic this week at the Walnut Hill Community Center where 28 people received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s pretty widely available. I think it’s getting people to decide to go ahead and go get it, or the time is right to go get it.”

“Our health care providers have done an excellent job of securing supply, but the demand has weaned,” Commission Chairman Robert Bender said. He said Escambia County is 22nd in the state in terms of population, but about 26th or 27th in the number of people vaccinated.

“We want our recovery to continue. We feel the best way to do that is through our community getting vaccinated,” Bender added.

Pictured top: A clinic this week at the Walnut Hill Community Center where 28 people received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pictured inset: Florida Department of Health in Escambia County Administrator Marie Mott addresses the Escambia County Commission Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.